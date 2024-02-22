Liberian Bulk Carrier Banned from Australian Ports

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has banned the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier KMAX Leader from entering Australian ports for 12 months, effective February 15, 2024.

The ban was instigated as a result of serious safety violations and breaches of Australian legislation committed by the ship’s master and owner while in Gladstone Harbour.

KMAX Leader first experienced mechanical issues on October 26, 2023, reporting unidentified engine room vibrations.

On October 28, the ship’s agent advised work had commenced on the mechanical issues and would take eight to 10 days to complete. However, the repairs were not completed in this timeframe.

The ship was left disabled in the Port of Gladstone during cyclone season, presenting a risk to safety within the port. Since the ship’s arrival in Gladstone, two cyclones impacted the Queensland coast.

Multiple notices were issued requiring the ship’s classification society to conduct a damage survey and report on repair work and requiring the ship to advise AMSA of towage arrangements and an updated repair plan.

The ship did not comply with these notices, and the owners repeatedly failed to engage with AMSA about the situation.

AMSA Executive Director Operations Michael Drake said: “The lack of information forthcoming from the owners of KMAX Leader has been very disappointing. AMSA expects all ship operators and masters to engage promptly, transparently and meaningfully.

“International standards exist to protect the lives of seafarers and our precious marine and coastal environments. They are not optional,” he added.



