Liberian-flag Vessel in Argentina Quarantined on mpox Suspicion

A ship on Argentina's Parana River near the grains hub of Rosario has been quarantined due to a suspected case of mpox, local media reported on Tuesday.

The ship is flying a Liberian flag, outlet Infobae reported, citing sources from Argentina's naval league.

According to the outlet, the ship's captain reported that a person on board with "symptoms compatible with the virus" required medical assistance.

Test results are pending, Infobae reported.

So far in Argentina, the nation's health authority has confirmed eight cases of mpox.

The disease, a viral infection that causes pus-filled lesions and flu-like symptoms, is usually mild but can kill. A new variant of mpox has spread rapidly in Africa, prompting the World Health Organization to declare mpox a global public health emergency.

(Reuters)