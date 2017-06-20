Noble Group Gets Debt Lifeline

The striggling commodities giant Noble Group has secured a 120-day extension for its USD 400 million credit facility from June 20, 2017.

According to Reuters, Noble Group, has over 100 vessels on charter, confirmed that its lenders had agreed to push back a repayment deadline by four months and said it continued to be in talks with potential investors about the sale of an interest in the company or parts of its business.

The company had persuaded banks to extend the $2 billion credit line, due to be rolled over by the end of this week, but it was asked to find a strategic investor, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters