Monday, January 15, 2018

Robot Lasers Prolong Engine Pistons’ Lifespan

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 15, 2018

QuantiServ laser cladding (Photo: Wärtsilä)

New robotized laser cladding technology aims to revolutionize the reconditioning of large bore pistons in two-stroke engines.

 
A new reconditioning process from Wärtsilä Services’ maintenance and repair services business Line QuantiServ minimises welding, causes less thermal shock to the base material and replaces the old chromium layer’s galvanic application.
 
“In addition to its environmental efficiency, the new coating extends the piston head’s lifespan and time between overhauls (TBO), compared to conventional chromium layers. We have field-tested the new technology on container vessels, and after 15,000 running hours, the results are very promising, showing excellent running behavior and very low piston wear rates,” said Ole Pyndt Hansen, Director, QuantiServ. “Based on these tests, we predict that reconditioning the piston by using the new laser cladding process can almost double its lifespan.”
 
According to Guido Barbazza, Vice President, Emerging Businesses, Wärtsilä Services, “This new technology is one of several innovative steps that can bring the traditional reconditioning processes into the digitalized 21st century, while ensuring the predictability of assets for our customers and supporting the Wärtsilä and QuantiServ vision for setting industry standards for smart and sustainable solutions.”
 
The new robotized laser cladding technology has been developed in QuantiServ’s Reconditioning knowledge center in Kruiningen, Netherlands. In 2018, this technology will be cloned and available for customers in selected QuantiServ remanufacturing workshops globally, and is expected to be utilized for other remanufacturing applications as well.

 

