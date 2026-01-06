Lila Global Joins INTERTANKO

Lila Global, a ship owner operating crude oil and chemical/product tankers, has joined the International Association of Independent Tanker Owners (INTERTANKO).

Lila Global operates eight tankers trading across crude oil and refined product markets. The fleet comprises two crude oil tankers and six product and chemical tankers, classed with leading classification societies.

Leading tanker managers in Dubai and Singapore provide technical management and run the vessels under established tanker safety and quality systems, including the TMSA framework and SIRE 2.0 requirements.

Joining INTERTANKO supports Lila Global’s focus on safe, reliable, and compliant tanker operations. The company works with its technical managers to meet charterer vetting expectations and international regulatory requirements, with attention to safety performance and environmental compliance across the fleet.

INTERTANKO represents independent tanker owners who share a common goal of safe, transparent, and environmentally responsible operations. Through its committees and work with the IMO, INTERTANKO provides a forum for members to exchange practical experience and engage in regulatory and operational matters affecting the tanker sector.

Dr. Abdul Rahim, Chief Maritime Strategy & Innovation Officer of Lila Global, said: “Joining INTERTANKO supports how we manage our tanker operations. Safety and environmental compliance guide our decisions, and we work closely with our technical managers to meet charterer and regulatory requirements. We look forward to collaborating with INTERTANKO and its members and contributing to practical industry discussions.”

For Lila Global, membership in INTERTANKO forms part of its ongoing engagement with industry bodies and its focus on consistent operating standards across its tanker fleet.



