Linda S. Harris Crovella Named Administrative Law Judge

Chairman Daniel B. Maffei announced today the hiring of Linda S. Harris Crovella to serve as an Administrative Law Judge of the Federal Maritime Commission.

Judge Crovella joins the Commission after serving as an Administrative Law Judge with the Social Security Administration in Richmond, Va. and Buffalo, N.Y. for the past six years. Prior to joining the Social Security Administration, she worked at the National Labor Relations Board as a Field Attorney, investigating and litigating unfair labor practice charges, working in the Buffalo, Boston, and Brooklyn Regional offices before transferring to the Washington, D.C. Resident Office as a Supervisory Attorney.

“The caseload of our Office of the Administrative Law Judge has sharply increased over the past two years resulting from more parties seeking relief to shipping disputes by using the formal complaints process. Expanding the capabilities and resources of this critical function supports my priority that the Commission emphasize its enforcement work. Judge Crovella possess excellent experience and credentials and I am confident she will be a valuable addition to the agency. I am pleased to welcome her to the Commission,” said Chairman Maffei.

Judge Crovella received her J.D. from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Law in 1987 and her B.S. from Cornell University in 1982. She is a member of the New York State Bar. She will serve with Chief Administrative Law Judge Erin M. Wirth.