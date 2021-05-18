Lindblad Expeditions to Reactivate Two Ships in Alaska

Expedition cruise ship operator Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic announced on Tuesday it plans to add additional voyages in Alaska this summer.

Citing robust demand for its Alaska programming, Lindblad said it will reactivate its two remaining U.S.-flagged vessels. The 62-guest sister ships, National Geographic Sea Bird and National Geographic Sea Lion, will sail from Alaska on a series of departures starting June 25 and continuing through August. The company said it has added an additional 13 departures in total.

All guests 16 years of age and over will be required to be vaccinated prior to traveling onboard. Among other health and safety protocols are negative COVID-19 tests, daily guest temperature checks and thorough cleaning procedures.