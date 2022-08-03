Lindblad Expeditions Takes Delivery of National Geographic Islander II

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Lindblad Expeditions has take delivery of the secondhand expedition cruise ship National Geographic Islander II.

The vessel, which was previously named Crystal Esprit and operated by Crystal Cruises, will sail year-round in the Galápagos Islands, replacing Lindblad Expeditions' vessel National Geographic Islander.

The 3,370 GT, 280-foot-long ship was built by Flender Werft in Germany from 1989-1991 and was operated by Windsor Lines and Star Cruises before its sale to Crystal Cruises in 2015.

Accommodating just 48 guests, the all-suite ship will sail for Lindblad Expeditions with a 1:1 guest-to-crew ratio, the company said.

According to Lindblad Expeditions, the vessel's special features include teak decks, indoor-outdoor dining options, observation deck, 26 light and airy suites and new amenities like a climate-controlled Marina and a high-tech science hub.