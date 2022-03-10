Lloyd’s Register Withdraws Services to Russia

U.K.-based classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) announced on Thursday it will disengage from the provision of all services to Russian owned, controlled or managed assets or companies following Russia's violent invasion of Ukraine.

The company said it has been "closely monitoring the very concerning situation in Ukraine over the past two weeks" and made the decision to withdraw services "based on the latest legislative requirements taking effect in the United Kingdom, the European Union and United States".

LR said it will be communicating directly with all affected parties.