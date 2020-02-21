LNG Bunkering Operations Triple in Spain in 2019

Ship operators carried out 195 liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operations at Spanish ports in 2019, 135 more than in the previous year, Spanish authorities said on Friday.

81,704 cubic metres of LNG was supplied to ships during the year.

The upward trend continued in January 2020, with 35 operations supplying 12,055 cubic metres.

Spain has seven LNG terminals, more than any other country in Europe. The terminals have been or are being adapted to allow them to provide small scale and bunkering services.

The number of LNG-powered ships in Spain is due to rise to at least 11 in the next two years, from six now. There are 175 LNG-powered ships in the world, and another 139 are ready to use the fuel.

Powering vessels with LNG is one measure being taken by the shipping industry in a bid to lower carbon emissions and combat climate change.

The Spanish figures were released by Core LNGas hive, a European Union-backed project coordinated by transmission system operator Enagas and including Spain's transport ministry and port authorities alongside other private companies.

