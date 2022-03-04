Marine Link
Thursday, March 10, 2022
LNG Carrier Elisa Aquila for Edison Delivered

March 4, 2022

Image courtesy NYK

On March 3, the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Elisa Aquila commercially managed by France LNG Shipping and under a long-term charter contract with Edison SPA, a Milan-based energy company, was delivered.

Elisa Aquila will be the second vessel to be chartered to the EDF group, a French electric power company, on a long-term basis (up to 20 years including extension options) and will be engaged in LNG transportation under the ship management of Gazocean, a French ship management company specialized in LNG, jointly owned by NYK and Geogas LNG, a French ship management company.

Elisa Aquila is propelled by WinGD-manufactured, dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engines, and feature an Air Liquide–manufactured Turbo-Brayton refrigeration system that can tap surplus boil-off gas. Manufactured by GTT, the 174,000-cubic meter capacity membrane-type tank will be made of advanced insulating materials that reduce the vaporization rate.

Vessel Particulars

  • Length overall: about 297 meters
  • Breadth: about 46.40 meters
  • Gross tonnage: 118,753 tons
  • Main engine: X-DF diesel engine
  • Cargo tank capacity: about 174,000 cubic meters
  • Speed: 19.5 knots
  • Shipbuilder: Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.


