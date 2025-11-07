LNG Vessel Elisa Halcyon Delivered to EDF

A new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, Elisa Halcyon, ordered by France LNG Shipping SAS from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in Korea, was completed and delivered on October 31. The vessel will be chartered on a long-term basis (up to 20 years) to EDF LNG Shipping SAS for LNG transportation under the ship management of Gazocean.

Elisa Halcyon is equipped with a WinGD-manufactured dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine capable of operating on fuel oil and boil-off gas (natural gas vaporized during transport). The vessel also features a 174,000-cubic-meter membrane-type cargo tank with superior insulation that minimizes boil-off. Additionally, an Air Liquide-developed re-liquefaction system is installed to convert surplus boil-off gas back into liquid form, further enhancing operational efficiency and reducing environmental impact.



Elisa Halcyon Main Particulars