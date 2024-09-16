Loadings Picking up at Russia's Arctic LNG 2

The fifth cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia's Arctic LNG 2 has been picked up by a vessel managed by a company under U.S. sanctions, according to ship tracking data.

The Arctic LNG 2 project by Russia's Novatek is also subject to Western sanctions over Russia's war with Ukraine. Novatek has said media allegations the company was involved in establishing and managing a "shadow fleet" for the Arctic LNG 2 project were untrue.

On Sept. 14, the Asya Energy vessel berthed at the plant, and departed fully loaded on Sept. 15, according to data from Kpler and LSEG. The vessel is managed by India-based Ocean Speedstar Solutions, which was designated under sanctions by the U.S. State Department.

Ocean Speedstar Solutions did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Below are previous cargo loadings that have taken place at the Arctic LNG 2 plant so far, according to Kpler and LSEG data:

Loading date

Vessel (IMO)

Cargo info

Aug. 1, 2024

Pioneer (9256602)

Conducted ship-to-ship transfer of cargo with New Energy LNG vessel north of Port Said, Egypt

Aug. 10, 2024

Asya Energy (9216298)

Discharged cargo at a floating storage unit in Murmansk, north Russia on Sept. 4

Aug. 25, 2024

Everest Energy (9243148)

Discharged cargo at a floating storage unit in Murmansk, north Russia on Aug. 29

Sept. 6, 2024

Everest Energy (9243148)

Loaded vessel moved east from Arctic LNG 2 along the Northern Sea Route







Ocean Speedstar Solutions is the manager for the Pioneer, Asya Energy and Everest Energy vessels. It is also listed as the contact for the vessels' registered owners and has to date not responded to Reuters queries.





(Reuters - Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)