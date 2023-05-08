Marine Link
Lomar Shipping Buys Three Bulk Carriers

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 8, 2023

(Photo: Lomar Shipping)

U.K.-based shipowner Lomar Shipping announced it has acquired three Supramax bulk carriers as part of its ongoing bulker fleet expansion program.

The company, a subsidiary of New York-based Libra Group, said it has taken delivery of the 57,038-dwt Oslo Trader (ex Ariadne, built in 2010), while the 2012-built 56,702-dwt Lima Trader (ex Universal Bangkok) and 57,075-dwt Rome Trader (ex Haut Brion), built in 2011, will be delivered later this month.

All three Dolphin 57 vessels are Chinese-built, increasing Lomar's bulk carrier fleet to nine ships.

