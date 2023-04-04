Lomar Shipping Names Bujor Technical Director

Libra Group's shipping subsidiary Lomar Shipping announced the appointment of Marius Bujor as its new Technical Director. Based in the company’s Bremen office, he succeeds Stylianos Papageorgiou who has been promoted to the position of Managing Director of lomarlabs, a new venture to collaborate with deep-tech start-ups.

Bujor has been with Lomar for eight years, having joined in 2014 as a Technical Superintendent. He became a Fleet Manager four years later, and was promoted to Deputy Technical Director in late 2022, as Lomar prepared for the launch of lomarlabs. Bujor will now lead the ship-owning and ship-managing company’s global technical teams based in London, Bremen (Germany), Singapore and China.

Before joining Lomar, Bujor spent seven years with HS Beerederungs GmbH in Germany, with five of those overseeing the company’s newbuilding projects in Europe & Asia, and two years as Technical Superintendent at the company headquarters in Haren/EMS. He spent his earlier career in various roles on shore and at sea, latterly as a Second Engineer. He holds a Master’s Degree in Advanced Techniques of Marine Engineering and a BSc in Marine Engineering from the Maritime University of Constanta, Romania, together with a license as a Chief Engineer STCW III/2.

Papageorgiou joined Lomar as Technical Director in 2015. Originally from a family of entrepreneurs and ship chandlers, his experience in the shipping industry took him through diverse positions managing supply, technology, safety, maintenance and compliance of shipping assets. He has worked closely with ship-owners for more than 15 years. He holds an Executive MBA in Innovation & Business Creation, and a BEng and an MSc in Marine Technology.

Papageorgiou becomes Managing Director of lomarlabs, which will join forces with ambitious entrepreneurs to catalyze the deployment of solutions that address some of the industry’s biggest challenges, including the objective of net-zero emissions. lomarlabs will aim to add value to start-ups and established tech companies in various ways, including making the fleet of Lomar vessels available as floating labs, testing and validating business model assumptions and providing the catalytic funding a company may need to test their solution or overcome a marketing hurdle.