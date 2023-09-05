Lomar Shipping Promotes Two Executives

Lomar Shipping, the maritime subsidiary of Libra Group, has announced two key promotions - Peter Cotopoulis as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Mark Kethisouaran as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), both effective from September 1. Based in the company’s London office, Mark succeeds Dennis Psachos, who held the role since joining in December 2021 and has decided to return to his native Greece.

Lomar CEO Nicholas Georgiou said, “Over the last 12 months, Peter and Mark have both stepped up in their roles, proving that they are more than worthy and capable of taking on more responsibilities in senior leadership. We are therefore delighted and very proud to confirm their promotions, to strengthen and enhance the leadership of Lomar for years to come.”

Cotopoulis joined Lomar in 2011 as a Chartering Executive in London, before relocating to establish the Singapore office in 2015 as Chartering Manager for the Asia region. He subsequently became director of the Singapore office and in 2021 was promoted to become Lomar’s Chartering Director. Peter has over 17 years of experience in the shipping industry and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers. He will continue to oversee the Lomar team in Singapore and oversee the company’s chartering and operations teams based in Lomar offices worldwide.

Kethisouaran was among the very first cohort of interns who joined Lomar in January 2012 from our Libra Group Internship Program and after completing military service in Greece and post-grad education in London, returned to Lomar as a Commercial Analyst in 2015. He was subsequently promoted to Senior Investment Analyst and later Senior Investment Manager. Mark previously worked closely with our Libra Group CEO, Manos Kouligkas, when he was CFO of Lomar.