Long-term Charter: NYK Delivers New LNG Carrier to TotalEnergies

Japanese shipping firm NYK said Thursday it had delivered the LNG carrier LNG Endeavour to TotalEnergies on a long-term charter.

The vessel commercially managed by France LNG Shipping, a French ship-owning company jointly owned by NYK and Geogas LNG, was delivered on October 20.

The 293 meters long vessel was built by Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea. NYK did not say how long exactly the charter with total would be.

The LNG carrier is equipped with a WinGD X-DF diesel engine that can operate on fuel oil or boil-off gas stored in its cargo tank.

The vessel has a cargo tank capacity of 174,000 cubic meters and a membrane-type tank that will make use of advanced insulating materials to reduce the boil-off rate (percentage of gas volume that vaporizes during navigation.





Vessel specs



Length overall: about 293 meters

Breadth: about 45.8 meters

Gross tonnage: 115,408 tons

Main engine: X-DF diesel engine

Cargo tank capacity: about 174,000 cubic meters

Shipbuilder: Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Flag: France



