Louisiana LNG Unit Starts Production

Train 2 of the Cameron LNG project in Hackberry, Louisiana, has begun producing liquefied natural gas (LNG), announced McDermott International and its joint venture partner, Chiyoda International Corporation, a U.S.-based wholly-owned subsidiary of Chiyoda Corporation, Japan.



While production is in the initial phases, this significant project accomplishment is a precursor to substantial completion of Train 2.



"This accomplishment is attributable to the entire team's unwavering commitment to project delivery and steadfast focus on safety and quality performance as we work toward completion of Train 2," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "We are confident their hard work and focus will continue through the remainder of the project."



McDermott and Chiyoda have provided the engineering, procurement and construction for the Cameron LNG project since the project's initial award in 2014. The project includes three liquefaction trains with a projected export of 12 million tonnes per annum of LNG, or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.



Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG LLC, Total, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment, LLC, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).