Low Flashpoint Bunkers Identified in Indonesia

Singapore-based CTI-Maritec has found that seven samples from four different suppliers representing HSD and Bio Distillate grade deliveries in Indonesia have a flashpoint as low as 35°C.

The samples were taken between December 10 and 19 2023.

The company reminds that SOLAS Chapter II-2, Part B, Reg. 4. Clause 2.1.1 states: “The following limitations shall apply to the use of oil as fuel, except as otherwise permitted by this paragraph, no oil fuel with a flashpoint of less than 60°C shall be used.”

CTI-Maritec recommends that vessels that have bunkered a low flashpoint fuel should put the supplier on notice promptly and notify their P&I Club.

They should also take the precaution of ensuring flame screens on tank vents are maintained in good condition, and there should be no sources of ignition in the vicinity of the vents.

The company also recommends no smoking, no naked flame and no hot work should be allowed at any areas near to tank air vents.

Additional samples should be sent on arrival in port to check the fuel properties and flash point results especially if there has been co-mingling of fuels in bunker tanks.

CTI- Maritec notes that the ISO 4259 interpretation for tested flashpoint temperature is not taken into consideration as the safety of onboard crew and vessel is of higher precedence. It also notes that the findings do not reflect on the overall quality of fuel being supplied at Indonesia, although it is advisable that a Certificate of Quality is requested prior to loading.



