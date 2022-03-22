Marine Link
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Low Water Hampers Rhine River Shipping in Germany

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 22, 2022

Rhine river in Cologne - Photo by Bartolomej Tomić (File Photo)

Low water after recent dry weather continues to prevent cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on the river Rhine in Germany, traders said on Monday.

Low water is hampering shipping in much of the river in Germany south of Duisburg and Cologne to southern regions around Maxau, traders said.

Shallow water means vessel operators impose surcharges on freight rates, increasing costs for cargo owners.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including grains, minerals, coal and oil products including heating oil.

(Reuters - Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by Mark Potter)

