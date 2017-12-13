Pacific Centre Launches on Low-Carbon Shipping Mission

The Pacific region has celebrated the launch of a centre of excellence for low-carbon shipping technology, which joins centres in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Latin America as part of a global network run by International Maritime Organization (IMO) and funded by the European Union.

Through this network – the Global Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre Network (GMN) – these centres will develop and promote low-carbon maritime transport systems, supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Pacific centre (MTCC-Pacific) was launched in Suva, Fiji (12 December) where it will be hosted by the Pacific Community (SPC) in collaboration with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP).

Speaking at the launch, Fiji's Minister for Forests and Acting Minister for Fisheries, the Hon. Osea Naiqamu, highlighted the importance of the Centre both to Fiji and to the wider Pacific community saying, "Fiji is privileged to host the Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre in the Pacific on behalf of the Pacific. This centre of excellence will provide invaluable support to Pacific Island Countries and Territories towards progressing their respective priorities and commitments towards achieving sustainable transport and reducing greenhouse gas emissions".

IMO was represented at the event by Aubrey Botsford, who said that "efforts to mitigate climate change and promote energy efficiency in the maritime sector, through actions taken by Pacific governments and maritime industry, show the dynamic approach taken by your region".

Following the launch, maritime industry leaders from across the region and international experts will participate in a week-long MTCC-Pacific Regional Conference.