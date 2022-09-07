LR Awards AIP for Value Maritime’s CCS System

Classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted approval in principle (AIP) for Value Maritime’s carbon capture and storage (CCS) system. The Filtree System – a prefabricated gas cleaning system that filters sulphur and 99% of particulate matter – will be fitted on two Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) MR tankers, significantly reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The CCS system includes a carbon capture module that captures the CO2 in a special chemical. This chemical will be stored in a large tank onboard which will be converted for this purpose. When full, the chemical will be pumped out in port and the CO2 will be released for re-use by CO2 customers or for injection into carbon sequestration networks.

Value Maritime’s CCS technology allows vessels to capture up to 40% of CO2 emissions, with the potential of exceeding 90% in the future. The AIP confirms Value Maritime’s CCS system as compliant with LR’s goal-based and comprehensive prescriptive requirements

Mark Darley, Chief Operating Officer, Lloyd’s Register, said, “LR are delighted to award approval in principle to Value Maritime for their carbon capture and storage system. With installation on the Pacific Cobalt and Pacific Gold making them the largest ocean-going vessels to be fitted with CCS technology, EPS are taking tangible steps to reduce CO2 emissions in the shipping industry.”

Maarten Lodewijks, Co-Founder & Director, Value Maritime, said, “Sustainable shipping is here today and it’s available for forward-thinking shipowners just like EPS. Thanks to LR’s approval in principle for our carbon capture and storage system we can bring our filtering and carbon capture technology to the tanker market and beyond.”

Mirtcho Spassov, Manager, Green Shipping, Eastern Pacific Shipping, said, “Carbon capture has the potential to play an important role in reducing the industry’s carbon emissions, complementing our efforts to adopt alternative fuels and to increase the efficiency of our fleet. We are excited to be deploying this technology on our vessels working in close cooperation with Lloyd’s Register and Value Maritime.”