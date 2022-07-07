LR Names Abi-Saab Chief Technology and Innovation Officer

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has appointed Chakib Abi-Saab to its newly created role of Chief Technology and Innovation Officer (CTIO).

Abi-Saab, who was previously with Bahri (formerly known as the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia) as their Chief Technology Officer, joins LR with considerable expertise in technology and digital enablement from both maritime and the oil and gas industry. Before his time with Bahri, Abi-Saab held executive roles at ship management company OSM, offshore energy provider Bumi Armada and Oil and Gas Services provider Baker Hughes.

The new position of CTIO will see the merging of the Chief Technology Officer and IT roles, aligning the executive leadership team as LR accelerates its transformation and supports its innovation activities focused on maritime digitalization. The appointment follows the expansion of LR’s existing digital solutions with the recent acquisition of OneOcean, a supplier of voyage compliance, safety and environmental solutions.

Abi-Saab said, “Digital transformation is happening over the next few years, and it is one of the key reasons as to why I am so excited to be joining LR. Together, we will have the opportunity to be part of, and to help drive the transformation of not just one company but the industry as a whole.”

Nick Brown, CEO, Lloyd’s Register said, “We are excited to welcome Chakib to LR as he brings a track record of leading digital transformations in high-profile organizations. His skill, experience and expertise will enable us to further evolve our daily activities and work with our clients as a trusted maritime advisor, supporting them as they respond to the regulatory, economic and societal pressures to digitalize and decarbonize within challenging timeframes.”