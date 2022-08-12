LR Names Richard de Vries Area Manager for SAMEA

LR (Lloyd’s Register) has appointed Richard de Vries (pictured right) as Area Manager for South Asia, the Middle East and Africa (SAMEA).

In his new role, de Vries will lead LR’s operation across SAMEA and will be responsible for developing the business in current and emerging markets as well as identifying growth opportunities in the region including key gas, naval and offshore projects.

De Vries' remit will also include LR’s traditional portfolio such as classification, compliance and advisory services as well as collaborating with clients on industry challenges such as digital transformation and decarbonization.

De Vries' new role will take immediate effect, and the new Area Manager will continue to be based in Singapore.

Mark Darley, Chief Operating Officer, Lloyd’s Register, said, “Richard’s appointment as Area Manager for our SAMEA Area is a key move for a highly valued member of the LR team. His many years of experience within the maritime industry, particularly within the geography he will now lead for LR, will prove crucial when working with our valued clients across SAMEA.

Lloyd’s Register’s new SAMEA Area Manager, Richard de Vries, said, “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead LR’s growth in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. I look forward to working with our clients in the region who I have built a strong relationship in my previous role as Area Commercial Manager. Together we can capitalize on the opportunities that are created as our industry moves forward in the coming years.”