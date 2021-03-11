MacGregor to Deliver Equipment for NYK Line's New PCTC Vessel Quartet

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured a new equipment order for four PCTC vessels being built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) in China for Japan's Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK Line).

The order includes a wide range of electrically operated equipment and encompasses quarter stern ramps and doors, side ramps and doors, internal ramps and covers, internal doors, and a liftable car deck.

MacGregor said that its Load Monitoring System, which is also included in the order, increases the safe working load of the quarter-ramp by up to 50% without adding additional weight.

The company said the order was booked into Cargotec's first quarter 2021 order intake, with deliveries planned to start during the fourth quarter of 2022 and completed during the fourth quarter of 2023. It did not provide details on the value of the contract.