First in "Prima Plus Class", Norwegian Aqua Launched

The uniquely painted Norwegian Aqua was launched at the Fincantieri Marghera (Venice) shipyard, the first vessel in the Prima Plus class for Norwegian Cruise Line's (NCL).

With external work now complete, the yard and its partners will forcus on completing the ship for its scheduled April 2025 delivery.

“We are thrilled to celebrate another milestone together with our partners at Fincantieri, who are an integral part of the Prima class ships' journey and support us in evolving the extraordinary experience we design and deliver to our guests,” said David J Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “The 10% increase in space, based on preferences indicated by guests on ships of this class, gives us greater flexibility in expanding the offerings and evocative settings on board, through which passengers can relax and explore Norwegian Aqua.”

The ship is big: 322m long and 156,300 gross tons and a length of approximately 322 meters, the new ship is 10% larger than the first two Prima class ships, also built by Fincantieri. In addition to more space the ship will have unique offerings including the Aqua Slidecoaster, the world's first hybrid roller coaster and water slide, the Glow Court, a new digital sports complex with an interactive LED floor, and Ocean Boulevard, the largest 360-degree outdoor promenade ever made by NCL.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this important moment with Norwegian Cruise Line as we witness the launch of Norwegian Aqua, which represents a new chapter in our historic collaboration,” said Luigi Matarazzo, GM, Fincantieri's Merchant Ship Division.Work on Norwegian Aqua will continue until her April 2025 debut, when the ship will begin service on seven-day Caribbean itineraries departing from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Image courtesy Norwegian Cruise Lines/Fincantieri

Image courtesy Norwegian Cruise Lines/Fincantieri





