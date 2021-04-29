MacGregor Launches New Range of Winches

Marine and offshore equipment manufacturer MacGregor introduced its next generation deck machinery range.

"A clear focus was to further improve the reliability and performance of the winches,” said Christian Heyden, the company's director for deck machinery and steering gear engineering. “Due to the reduced varieties of components we were also able to simplify maintenance, reduce the amount of consumables and make life easier for crew and operators.

"Based on the results of comprehensive FE-Analysis we have optimized and aligned the size range of the winch portfolio for a better operational performance.

"And due to the improved assembly structure, installation and maintenance is also much easier. Smart features like the intelligent winch control block and the motor protection integrated in the chain stopper we offer further opportunities to improve the safety of the anchor operation significantly."

The windlass and mooring winches are available with a modular HPU (MacGregor type MHW) and full electrical drive (MacGregor type MEW), MacGregor.

The company said it will begin delivery of the first winches in 2022.