MacGregor to Supply Access Equipment for CIDO Shipping’s Car Carriers

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured an order to supply cargo access equipment for 12 CIDO Shipping's Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs), with an option for eight additional vessels

The vessels will be built at China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) (CMHI) for CIDO Shipping.

The scope of the contract includes the design and key components for quarter ramps, side ramps, internal ramps, covers, and liftable car decks including installation assistance.

The deliveries are planned to start in the second quarter of 2026 and to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2029.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with CMHI and CIDO Shipping, delivering innovative and reliable solutions that contribute to operational efficiency and vessel performance over the long term,” said Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Equipment Solutions Division, MacGregor.