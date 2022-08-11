MacGregor to Supply All-electric RoRo Equipment to Four PCTC Vessels

MacGregor reports it has been selected to supply equipment for four new roll-on, roll-off (RoRo) pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) vessels to be built by the Guangzhou Shipyard International Co., Ltd for H-Line Shipping, Korea.

The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the owner starting in the second quarter of 2024 and are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, said it will supply all-electrically operated RoRo equipment, including quarter ramps, side ramps, internal movable ramps and rampway doors to each of the four vessels. The order, booked into Cargotec’s 2022 second quarter order intake, also consists of the patented Load Monitoring System, which can boost the load capacity of the ramp and thus provide more flexibility for heavier project cargo. MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design and key components including installation assistance, the company said.

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor, said, “[The all-electrically operated RoRo equipment] will contribute to progress towards reaching the common goal that we as an industry have for more sustainable shipping.”

The PCTCs are H-Line Shipping’s first. The company’s Vice President, Business Planning Division, YoungHoon Sun, said, “Our strong and the most important goal is to expand our fleet list, especially PCTC vessels, and we hope that MacGregor can be a part of our business model in the near future as well.”