MacGregor to Supply Cargo Access, Deck Machinery for BC Ferries’ Newbuilds

MacGregor has been selected to supply cargo access solutions and deck machinery for four new major vessels under BC Ferries’ fleet renewal program.

The next-generation vessels, to be built at China Merchants Industry (CMI) Weihai Shipyard, are designed as diesel-battery hybrid, all-electric ready ships intended for BC Ferries’ busiest routes between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland in Canada.

MacGregor will provide the cargo access equipment along with a dedicated Integrated Logistic Support (ILS) package. In addition, its joint venture has secured the deck machinery scope, delivering a combined equipment package aimed at supporting long-term operational performance.

The standardized design and long-term support across the four vessels are intended to enhance fleet resiliency, streamline crew operations and enable faster loading and unloading to meet rising passenger demand.

The 172-metre ferries will incorporate advanced battery technologies and propellers engineered to minimize underwater noise, supporting environmental performance objectives.

“Our goal is to build a ferry system that is reliable, sustainable and ready for future growth. We appreciate the commitment to excellence from our suppliers like MacGregor as we work towards delivering a modern ferry experience for our customers and maintaining the vital connection between BC’s coastal communities for decades to come,” said Nicolas Jimenez, President and CEO of BC Ferries.

“This is a great achievement that reinforces our commitment to our customers. By collaborating closely with the owner and our key partners, we were able to demonstrate our ability to deliver the right solutions to meet their specific needs. This order is a clear testament to the collective expertise of our global team,” added Magnus Sjöberg, Executive Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.