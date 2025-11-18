MacGregor to Supply Cargo Equipment for Nine New RoPax Vessels

MacGregor has been selected to supply cargo access solutions for nine new RoPax vessels as part of the Grimaldi Group’s major fleet renewal plan.

This significant order includes cargo access equipment for three vessels for Finnlines, four for Grimaldi Euromed, and two for Minoan Lines. The vessels will be built at China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyard Co.

The order covers two different vessel designs, including three ships for Finnlines, with a capacity of 5,400 lane meters and 1,000 passengers, destined for the Baltic Sea.

The remaining six ships (four for Grimaldi Euromed and two for Minoan Lines), will have the capacity of 3,300 lane meters and 2,500 passengers, and are bound for the Mediterranean and Adriatic Sea networks.

“This is a fantastic achievement that reinforces our commitment to our customers. By collaborating closely with the owner and our key partners, we were able to demonstrate our ability to deliver the right solutions to meet their specific needs. This order is a clear testament to the collective expertise of our global team,” said Magnus Sjöberg, Executive Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.