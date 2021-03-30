Mackay Marine to Rep Raytheon Anschütz in South Africa

Mackay Marine said it finalized the agreement with Raytheon Anschütz GmbH, establishing Mackay Marine South Africa (Pty) Ltd. as a Raytheon Anschütz Sales and Service Distribution Partner.

Although Mackay Marine South Africa is Mackay’s newest global branch (opened in September 2020), their technical and sales teams have long established relationships with marine customers in South Africa, formerly known as Dynamic Marine Systems. Similarly, the Cape Town branch joins Mackay’s current multi-regional distribution and service provider arrangement with Raytheon Anschütz.

Mackay South Africa will source equipment and spares and provide service for Raytheon Anschütz’ comprehensive line of navigation electronics including Integrated Bridge Systems, Gyros, Steering Controls & Autopilots, Radar, ECDIS, and communications systems.

Mackay South Africa Manager, Waldo Fourie, said, “Adding Raytheon Anschütz line-up to Mackay’s extensive portfolio of complimentary electronics, value-added 24/7 global services, and our regional connection with commercial, offshore, and governmental/defense customers, is a powerful combination to offer South Africa’s maritime community.”