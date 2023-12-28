Maersk Signs Methanol Bunkering MoU with City of Yokohama

A.P. Moller-Maersk has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the City of Yokohama and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical. The agreement will focus on the development of green methanol bunkering infrastructure in Yokohama as Maersk’s 16,000 TEU green methanol-powered container vessels will be delivered since 2024.

Maersk has a target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2040 throughout its entire business. For shipping, it will equip its 25 container vessels with dual-fuel engines capable of sailing on green methanol. The successful implementation of this initiative heavily relies on the establishment of port bunkering infrastructure for methanol worldwide.

The City of Yokohama oversees the Port of Yokohama, which includes the Minami-Honmoku container terminal operated by APM Terminals Japan. The port stands as Japan's deepest water berth, boasting a total length of 1,600 meters and a draft of 18 meters. It features advanced STS cranes, capable of reaching out up to 24 rows.

Since the opening of Yokohama Port in 1859, it has served as a pivotal gateway to Japan and Asia. As part of its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, Yokohama is at the forefront of developing Japan's green shipping corridors. Yokohama Port has held the record for the highest number of foreign vessel calls in Japan for around 60 years.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical has been a leader in methanol production in Japan since 1952, establishing itself as the largest supplier with a contribution of over 50% of the country's methanol supply.



