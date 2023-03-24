Marine Link
Saturday, March 25, 2023
Maersk Tankers CCO Eva Birgitte Bisgaard Steps Down

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 24, 2023

Eva Birgitte Bisgaard (Photo: Maersk Tankers)

Danish shipping company Maersk Tankers announced its chief commercial officer Eva Birgitte Bisgaard is stepping down effect immediately.

Christian M. Ingerslev, chief executive officer of Maersk Tankers, takes over responsibility for the company’s sales and services in addition to his duties as chief executive officer

“Under Eva Birgitte’s leadership, partners’ satisfaction with our services increased significantly. In particular, in a disrupted tanker market, we have maintained close dialogue with partners and launched new digital solutions to boost their vessels’ environmental and economic performance. I would like to thank Eva Birgitte for her contribution and for bringing in a new perspective from the tech industry,” Ingerslev said.

