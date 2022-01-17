Maersk Tankers to Establish Decarbonization Hub

Denmark's Maersk Tankers announced it will set up a knowledge hub to gather shipowners, cargo customers, experts and other stakeholders to develop solutions that will reduce emissions from cargo customers’ supply chains and shipowners’ operations.

“There is an immediate need for shipping to change its emissions trajectory. The decarbonization hub is part of our commitment to create a more sustainable path for shipping through sector-wide collaboration,” said Christian M. Ingerslev, CEO at Maersk Tankers.

The hub will be headed by Frederik Pind, Head of Decarbonization at Maersk Tankers, and will be staffed by a specialist, cross-disciplinary team. They will work with external and internal stakeholders to support the establishment of commercial and regulatory means to cut emissions. The team is anchored in the Commercial department at Maersk Tankers.

“Shipowners have to deal with complex regulatory requirements and changing customer demand stemming from the need to decarbonize shipping. With the hub, we are bringing together stakeholders to use our combined expertise to simplify, provide transparency and create new solutions that will help both shipowners and cargo customers reduce emissions,” said Eva Birgitte Bisgaard, chief commercial officer at Maersk Tankers.

The decarbonization hub, which will liaise with external stakeholders including global associations working to decarbonize shipping, is expected to be fully established during the coming months, Maersk Tankers said.