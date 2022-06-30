Maggie Cat Joins Sealink's Townsville Fleet

The newly launched Maggie Cat, an Incat Crowther 31, will partner with Coolgaree Cat in a refreshed Sealink line-up operating out of Townsville. Coolgaree Cat entered service in late 2020 and operates between Townsville and Palm Island. Maggie Cat will operate as SeaLink’s flagship to Magnetic Island.

Both vessels were designed by Incat Crowther, developed in close collaboration with Sealink, with a goal of through-life efficiency, durability and robustness in the open waters off Townsville. With Incat Crowther’s efficiency gains, Maggie Cat’s fuel burn is the same as the vessel it replaces, despite being a more sea-capable vessel with increased amenities, including an extra sun deck and a higher passenger capacity.

Maggie Cat was built by Brisbane-based shipbuilders Commercial Marine Australia, supported by MET Services and Ultimate Marine Power. The vessel features a narrower overall beam than Coolgaree Cat, and while the vessels are interchangeable, Maggie Cat is configured for the shorter, more frequent Magnetic Island service.

The vessel is fitted with twin Caterpillar C32 engines, delivering 895kW each. Propulsion is via fixed-pitch Veem Interceptor propellers. In recent sea trials, Maggie Cat exceeded 31 knots. She has a fuel-efficient fully loaded operational speed of 25 knots at low main engine MCR, offering increased time between main engine overhauls.

Boarding is via a port side midship boarding door and upper aft boarding gates. The main deck features 186 seats in a mix of booth and forward-facing, with deep windows giving the cabin a light and airy feel. There is a large kiosk aft, in addition to multiple storage areas.

The upper deck seats 64 inside the cabin. 26 exterior seats are available on the upper aft deck. A large portion of the aft deck is dedicated to containerized freight stowage, with space for 9 luggage trolleys. The coamings of this deck have been reinforced to cope with the impact of the trolleys whilst loading gates are specifically located to work with existing infrastructure.

An additional feature of Maggie Cat is its sun deck with 48 seats and 360-degree visibility.

Principal dimensions

Length Overall: 101’ 1” / 30.8m

Length Waterline: 99’ 5” / 30.3m

Beam Overall: 27’ 11” / 8.5m

Draft (hull): 4’ 4” / 1.3m

Draft (prop): 6’ 11” / 2.1m

Depth: 9’ 3” / 2.8m

Construction: Marine grade aluminum

Capacities

Fuel Oil: 1 268 gallons / 4,800 liters

Fresh Water: 449 gallons / 1,700 liters

Sullage: 396 gallons / 1,500 liters

Passengers: 340

Crew: 4

Propulsion and performance

Speed (Service): 25 knots

Speed (Max): 31 knots

Main Engines: 2 x Caterpillar C32

Power: 2 x 895kW @ 2,000rpm

Propulsion: 2 x Propellers

Generators: 2 x Caterpillar C4.4

Regulatory

Flag: Australia

Class / Survey: NSCV 1C/1D