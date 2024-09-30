Maine DOT Commissions New Ferry Charles Norman Shay

The Maine Department of Transportation and Maine State Ferry Service commissioned the Charles Norman Shay ferry in Rockland on September 12.

The 104-foot passenger/vehicle ferry, which will primarily serve Matinicus Isle, was designed by Gilbert Associates and built by Bayou la Batre, Ala. shipbuilder Steiner Shipyard. It has capacity to carry 149 passengers and seven cars. The Maine Department of Transportation said it paid approximately $11.7 million for the vessel.

The new ferry is named after a heroic Maine veteran and member of the Penobscot Nation who served as a combat medic during the D-Day invasion. Private Shay saved many lives on Omaha Beach and was awarded the Silver Star and French Legion of Honor for his service that day. He continued to serve on the front lines in many major battles of World War II. After the war, Shay reenlisted in the military and would go on to serve in the Korean War, where he earned three Bronze Stars for his bravery. After retiring from the military as a master sergeant, Shay worked for 20 years at the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency. In retirement, he has written and spoken extensively about his remarkable life experiences and military service.

"Like the people of Matinicus Isle, Charles Norman Shay is a hearty and resilient Mainer," said Bruce Van Note, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Transportation. "His life story is incredible, and his sacrifices helped make our country what it is today. It is our sincere hope that everyone who rides this vessel will pause to reflect on the debt our nation owes to people like Charles Norman Shay."

Last year, the residents of Matinicus Isle recommended to the Maine State Ferry Service Advisory Board that the island's new vessel be named after Mr. Shay. Members of the Matinicus community wanted to recognize the Penobscots because of their presence on the island for centuries prior to the arrival of European settlers.

"We hope this is the beginning of an ongoing relationship with the Penobscot Nation - not just for Matinicus Island but for all the residents of this bay," said Eva Murray, the Ferry Service Advisory Board member who represents Matinicus. "We endeavor to see the history of our part of Maine and all its people remembered with accuracy, depth, and respect."

The Charles Norman Shay is the first MSFS vessel named for a Native American.

"A true hero for the Penobscot Nation and beyond, the life of Charles Norman Shay exemplifies selflessness, service, and humility," said Maria Girouard, a member of the Penobscot Nation Tribal Council. "Our ancestors are smiling down on us."

"Charles Norman Shay is a great example of humility in my life, and I'm extremely proud to be his nephew," said Tim Shay, nephew of Charles Norman Shay. "Let this vessel be the example of Charles Norman Shay's life's journey of 100 years, so far, to weather the ocean of Maine and to remind us that humility and pride can work together to live a good life no matter what comes."

Shay lives in France. He celebrated his 100th birthday in June the same month the vessel that bears his name arrived in Rockland.

"I feel very proud to have a boat bearing my name right where my ancestors had their summer encampment," said Charles Norman Shay. "I only wish now that my parents could be here and see what is going on. It makes me very proud being a part of your team and represent my tribe, the Penobscot Indians from the State of Maine, at these functions. I thank you all very much."

