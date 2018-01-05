Rotterdam Port Signs Pact for Maintenance of Roads, Greenery

The Port of Rotterdam Authority signed agreements with two contractors relating to what is known as the port’s dry infrastructure. One contract covers maintenance of the roads in the port and the other maintenance of the green spaces.

Following a tendering procedure, Van Gelder emerged as the best choice for the road infrastructure . The green spaces will be maintained by BTL. Both contracts run for two years and an express wish has been made for them to be extended by eight years. The combined sum of the contracts comes to over 14 million euros for the first two years.

The port of Rotterdam is managed by Port of Rotterdam Authority. In addition to the various port sites, quays and waterways, a great many infrastructure facilities, such as roads, pipework and various green spaces have been constructed, and natural areas created across the thousands of hectares of land. These are managed by Port Authority, which outsources the maintenance work to contractors.

For the latest maintenance contracts, Port Authority used a different tendering method known as best value procurement. Furthermore, the unusual choice was made to use the traditional Rationalisation and Automation for Civil Engineering, Hydraulic Engineering and Road Engineering (RAW) system for the first two years, subsequently to be succeeded by a performance contract.