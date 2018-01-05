Marine Link
Saturday, January 6, 2018

Rotterdam Port Signs Pact for Maintenance of Roads, Greenery

January 5, 2018

From left to right: Leendert Ripping, Director of Aannemingsmaatschappij Van Gelder; Ronald Paul, Director of Infrastructure & Maritime Affairs (COO), and Olaf Janssen, CEO at BTL. Photo: Port of Rotterdam Authority

From left to right: Leendert Ripping, Director of Aannemingsmaatschappij Van Gelder; Ronald Paul, Director of Infrastructure & Maritime Affairs (COO), and Olaf Janssen, CEO at BTL. Photo: Port of Rotterdam Authority

 The Port of Rotterdam Authority signed agreements with two contractors relating to what is known as the port’s dry infrastructure. One contract covers maintenance of the roads in the port and the other maintenance of the green spaces. 

 
Following a tendering procedure, Van Gelder emerged as the best choice for the road infrastructure. The green spaces will be maintained by BTL. Both contracts run for two years and an express wish has been made for them to be extended by eight years. The combined sum of the contracts comes to over 14 million euros for the first two years.
 
The port of Rotterdam is managed by Port of Rotterdam Authority. In addition to the various port sites, quays and waterways, a great many infrastructure facilities, such as roads, pipework and various green spaces have been constructed, and natural areas created across the thousands of hectares of land. These are managed by Port Authority, which outsources the maintenance work to contractors.
 
For the latest maintenance contracts, Port Authority used a different tendering method known as best value procurement. Furthermore, the unusual choice was made to use the traditional Rationalisation and Automation for Civil Engineering, Hydraulic Engineering and Road Engineering (RAW) system for the first two years, subsequently to be succeeded by a performance contract.
 
Ronald Paul (COO at Port Authority): “This year, the World Economic Forum hailed the Netherlands as the country with the best port infrastructure in the world for the sixth year running. We are therefore delighted that we have been able to select two excellent partners who wish to join us in an innovative procurement system aimed at ensuring a mutually successful partnership.”
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News