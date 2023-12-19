Marine Link
Malaysia to Ban ZIM From its Ports

December 19, 2023

Source: Prime Minister's Office of Malaysia

Malaysia will ban Israeli shipping company ZIM from docking at any of its ports effective in four weeks, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday.

"This restriction is a response to Israel's actions that violate basic humanitarian principles and international laws," Anwar said in a statement, referring to its military response in Gaza to a deadly incursion in southern Israel in October by Hamas militants.

(Reuters - Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Martin Petty)

