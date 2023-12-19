Malaysia to Ban ZIM From its Ports
Malaysia will ban Israeli shipping company ZIM from docking at any of its ports effective in four weeks, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday.
"This restriction is a response to Israel's actions that violate basic humanitarian principles and international laws," Anwar said in a statement, referring to its military response in Gaza to a deadly incursion in southern Israel in October by Hamas militants.
(Reuters - Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Martin Petty)