BAE Systems Wins $87 Million Contract to Upgrade USS Carter Hall

The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a contract worth more than $87 million for repair work aboard the dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50).

The nearly 30-year-old vessel will undergo a year of restorative work at BAE Systems’ shipyard in Norfolk, Va., which is also the ship’s homeport. The company said it will begin working aboard the 610-foot-long ship in July 2024, performing a combination of maintenance and preservation work on the ship’s hull, its internal fuel and ballast tanks and the engineering plant. Work is expected to be completed by May 2025.

“Our team looks forward to working with the Navy to perform the substantial sustainment work necessary to ensure the Carter Hall remains a highly capable amphibious combatant ship,” said David M. Thomas, Jr., vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair.

BAE Systems—which provides ship repair, maintenance, modernization, conversion and overhaul services for the Navy, other government agencies from three full-service shipyards in California, Florida and Virginia—was one of three bidders for the project.

The $87,284,916 firm-fixed-price contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $92,268,063.

USS Carter Hall recently returned to its homeport following an eight-month overseas deployment, which included patrols of the Red Sea as part of the United States’ response to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, as well as continued attacks on commercial shipping by Yemen's Houthis.

The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship was built by Avondale Shipyards in New Orleans and commissioned in September 1995. It is designed to carry 420 sailors and up to 500 Marines.