Malin Group Acquires Clyde Corrosion

Clyde Corrosion Control Ltd has become part of the Malin Group, with the formal agreement documenting sale of all shares in the company being signed at the Group’s South Rotunda headquarters on October 7. Clyde Corrosion Control will now form a specialist division under the Group’s Malin Newbuild business unit, who specialize in large scale fabrication projects.

Founded in 2002 by Bonnie Lowson and rooted in the Clyde’s industrial legacy, Clyde Corrosion Control has an established customer base in Scotland and beyond, spanning the oil and gas, nuclear, construction and renewables sectors. The firm provides blast, paint and coating services, from high performance epoxy coatings, and glass flake, to anti fouling, metal spraying and high decorative finishes. The firm also offers specialist solutions for tubular and structural steel, utilizing its fully automatic Tihlman Wheelabrator which produces a clean surface profile.

Bonnie Lowson, Managing Director of Clyde Corrosion, said, “We share Malin’s passion for providing the best possible products and services for our clients, alongside their thirst for innovative solutions and techniques. I, and my wider team are excited to formally establish this partnership with Malin, building on what has been a long-standing, successful collaboration to date. We are confident this step will enable us to continue to offer our existing clients the exacting service they expect, whilst providing the opportunity to offer our expertise to new industries and projects.”

Gary Mitchelson, Managing Director, Malin Newbuild said, “Having worked with Bonnie and her team for numerous years, we have experienced first-hand her drive for delivering high quality service. I am confident that this joining of Malin Group and Clyde Corrosion Control will work to cement what is already a positive, mutually beneficial relationship. It will also provide opportunity for future growth in the organization, which both parties, and the wider sector will benefit from as we move forward together. We believe that we can lead the way in innovative thinking and show what an exciting future the marine sector offers both nationally and locally on the Clyde. This ties into the vision we have for the Scottish Marine Technology Park in which Clyde Corrosion Control capabilities will form a key part.”