Malta to Repair Gaza Aid Ship

Malta's government said on Tuesday it would carry out repairs in international waters on a humanitarian aid ship which was reportedly bombed by two drones early on Friday.

The "Conscience" is operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, an international NGO which says it wants to use the ship to break the siege of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid.

The drone attack happened as the ship waited to board an international group of activists just outside Malta's waters, causing a loss of power and communications, Freedom Flotilla said on Friday.

It said Israel, which has blockaded Gaza in its war against Palestinian Hamas militants, was to blame for the incident. Israel did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The Malta government said a surveyor had inspected the vessel and found it needed minor repairs in order to sail to its next destination.

"The ship's hull and engine room were found in good or satisfactory condition and free from water ingress. Most of the important equipment on the vessel such as the two main engines, the two generators, the bow thrust and the fire extinguishers were operational."

The survey found only food and drink for crew members for about 30 days, the government said. "The captain indicated that a limited part of the food and drink supplies were for humanitarian purposes."

Fuel storage of around 32 tonnes was also found.

"The Government will be carrying out repairs which require immediate attention so that the vessel sails to its next destination," the government said.





(Reuters - Reporting by Christopher Scicluna; Editing by Leslie Adler)

