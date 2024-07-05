Malte Willer to Lead E&S Tankers

Malte Willer has been appointed as the successor Jan Eghøj as head of European short-sea shipping company E&S Tankers, the company announced.

The handover process will be completed by mid-August when Eghoej will leave the company and Willer will take over as managing director. Willer brings to the role a strong knowledge of the European chemical tanker market, E&S Tankers said.

The company also revealed that Christian Vang will take up the role of commercial director, heading the chartering department. Vang previously managed all spot activities within E&S Tankers.

E&S Tankers is a joint venture launched in 2021 between Stolt-Nielsen subsidiary Stolt Tankers and the John T. Essberger Group. It operates a fleet of 45 parcel tankers trading in Europe, particularly within the Baltic, Mediterranean and Northwest Europe.