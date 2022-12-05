MAN Energy Solutions to Restructure Executive Board

MAN Energy Solutions SE announced changes to its executive board slated to take effect January 1.

Dr. Gunnar Stiesch will take over the Technology department, which was previously headed by CEO Dr. Uwe Lauber in a dual role, and will join the board as the new Chief Technology Officer. The 52-year-old engineer was previously Head of Engine Development at the company and has worked for the company in responsible R&D functions for almost 15 years.

Dr. Uwe Lauber, will in future assume responsibility for Sales, which he has already headed in the past, in addition to his role as Chairman of the Board of Management. Chief Sales Officer, Wayne Jones OBE, is leaving the company to pursue new challenges.

Stiesch, who holds a doctorate and habilitation from Leibniz Universität Hannover, began his professional career in 2003 as a development engineer at MTU Friedrichshafen. In 2008, he took over as head of the development department in the four-stroke engine and exhaust aftertreatment division at the former MAN Diesel & Turbo before becoming overall head of the company's engine development at the Augsburg and Copenhagen sites in 2017. He also holds a professorship at Leibniz University in Hanover.

"MAN Energy Solutions has a clear strategy for the future that focuses on large-scale solutions for climate protection in shipping and industry," said Gunnar Kilian, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAN Energy Solutions. "I am therefore delighted to have Dr. Gunnar Stiesch join the Executive Board as an experienced developer and manager who has already successfully driven forward the employment of climate-friendly technologies in the company in the past."

Chief Sales Officer Wayne Jones OBE is leaving the company after 17 years. The Briton had been appointed Chief Sales Officer in 2016 and since then has repeatedly reported record order intake and sales.

"Wayne Jones has played a key role in shaping the company in difficult times and has successfully further developed its market position," said Kilian, praising the manager's achievements. "MAN Energy Solutions is on the home stretch to a new peak in order intake in 2022" - for this, for the successful cooperation and his tireless efforts over many years, the Supervisory Board extends its express thanks to him. We wish Wayne Jones all the best and every success in his future endeavors."