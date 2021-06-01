MAN Expects Sales Boost from Chinese Emissions Regs

Engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions said it expects to see increased sales from the imminent China’s Stage II—commonly known as the C2-emission standard (GB15097 regulation)—due to enter into force in July 2021.

The new legislation will primarily apply to inland waterways, coastal areas and most rivers, covering domestic bulk carriers, feeder containers, oil tankers, passenger RoRos and government vessels, and MAN said it expects the introduction of the new regulations will spur sales of its small-bore, four-stroke MAN L21/31 engine type.

Directive limits relate not just to NOx and hydrocarbons (HC) but also to particulate matter (PM), which is attracting increased focus from the maritime industry. The limits are particularly challenging for type 2 marine engines with single-cylinder displacements of under 15 liters, and an overall power output of <2,000 kW, MAN said.

Finn Fjeldhøj, Head of Small-Bore, Four-Stroke Engineering, MAN Energy Solutions, said, “As soon as C2 came on the horizon, we realized it was an excellent opportunity for our MAN L21/31 engine, whose compactness, low fuel-oil consumption and power rating make it particularly suited to this segment. Extensive testing shows that it complies with C2 particulate-matter limits without needing a particulate filter, while an SCR system will be required to meet NOx requirements. In practice, such an SCR system will be sparingly employed to optimize engine efficiency and limit after-treatment operational expenses. We are confident that this practical solution will win favor in vessels sailing Chinese inland-waterways.”

MAN Energy Solutions said the L21/31 can fulfill classification requirements as both controllable-pitch-propeller (CPP) propulsion and genset applications. Based on recent research, MAN is already capable of pursuing the engine’s official emission certificates from the China Classification Society but continues to develop more advanced solutions with its licensees to further reduce the environmental impact of the engine, as well as customers’ operational costs.