Management Change at German Dry Bulk Shipper

Monique Hezel-Reyntjens will retire effective December 31, 2023, having worked in and led what is now known as BeKa HGK GmbH for almost 42 years. Her parents, Franz Josef and Corrie Becker founded the dry shipping company in 1982. Monique Hezel-Reyntjens

has played a significant role in the success story at BeKa HGK; she worked in the chartering section from the outset and in the course of time became a shareholder and has been its managing director up to now.

She will be succeeded by Florian Bleikamp (34), who will take over the position of Managing Director of BeKa HGK GmbH in conjunction with his work as Head of Chartering at HGK Dry Shipping GmbH. Pascal Rodius (56) will manage the operating business. He has had many decades of experience in the sector and has already been closely associated with the team at BeKa HGK for a year in his position as an authorised signatory.

BeKa HGK, which has been functioning as a fully-owned subsidiary of HGK Shipping since 2022, transports approximately 500,000 tonnes of goods along inland waterways in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Austria and Hungary every year. BeKa HGK is assigned to the Dry Shipping division within HGK Shipping. The company particularly transport fertilizers and agricultural products along the shipping routes in the

regions close to the rivers Upper Rhine, Danube and Mosel. In addition to chartering inland waterway vessels, the services that it offers include transhipment and warehousing as well as pick-up and final delivery operations for combined traffic. The company has its headquarters in Kehl on the river Rhine.