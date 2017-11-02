Patriot: 20 Years in Ship Management

Related News

Exercise Enhances Maritime Security

Exercise LUMBAS is an annual bi-lateral exercise between the Australia and the Philippines, and is being undertaken concurrently…

Spotlight on Maritime Security at Mexico Workshop

Mexican port security officials have undergone training on complying with International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s International…

Progress in Developing GHG Strategy

The second meeting of the Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions from Ships (23-27 October)…

Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Enters 7th Fleet

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) with embarked Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, and Destroyer…

Fujitsu Field Trials Ship Performance Estimation

Fujitsu Laboratories announced that it has conducted a trial of a ship performance estimation technology(1) together with Mitsui O.S.K.

Aegean Becomes Fourth Bunker Supplier to Exit Singapore

Aegean Bunkering Pte Ltd will halt physical supply operations in Singapore by January, the company said, becoming the fourth such firm to exit the world’s largest…

Robert Allan Ltd. Designs for the American Market

Being based just across the open border between Canada and America since 1930, Robert Allan Ltd. has developed a deep understanding…

Akastor, Mitsui Seek To Expand Partnership

Akastor ASA (AKA), an oil service investment company, announced that it is in advanced discussions with Japan-based Mitsui…

Empire State VI Returns from Puerto Rico

SUNY Maritime College’s training ship has returned to campus Tuesday after nearly two months aiding hurricane relief workers…

C. Fly Marine Introduces New Aluminum Utility & Patrol Boats

Eyeing growth opportunities within the global maritime defense and first responder markets, naval architect and marine engineering firm C.

USCG, Lake Carriers' Association Ink Training Agreement

A new agreement sets forth terms for maritime industry rescue training between U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City, Mich., U.S.