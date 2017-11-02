Marine Link
Thursday, November 2, 2017

Patriot: 20 Years in Ship Management

November 2, 2017

Patriot Contract Services, LLC (PCS) is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its operations as a completely U.S.-owned ship management company.
 
During the past 20 years PCS and its affiliate American Ship Management, LLC have provided ship management and other maritime services to valued customers such as the Military Sealift Command (MSC), the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD), American President Lines (APL) and Schuyler Lines Navigation Company, while Patriot Maritime Compliance, LLC has provided expert regulatory guidance to both U.S. flag and international clients. 
