Mansukh Mandavia Inspects Kolkata Port, IWAI Jetty

Indian Minister of State for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya inspected the facilities and ongoing projects at Kolkata Port Trust and GR Jetty of Inland Waterways Authority of India.

Mandavia visited Netaji Subhas Dock at Kolkata Port Trust where he stressed upon the need for strengthening the Dry Dock facilities. He also inaugurated the renovated Birsa Munda Sarani and Sonapur Road of the Port, and participated in the tree plantation activities organised by the Port Authorities

He later flagged off the state-of-the–art Seagoing Survey Launch (River Pearl-1) of KoPT. The launch is fitted with hull mounted inboard transducers and equipped with modern survey software for online data acquisition and processing along with AIS and radar.

At the G.R. Jetty of Inland Waterways Authority of India Mandavia flagged off the IWAI tug vessel which has a capacity for towing 2 vessels of 1000 tonnes each. He also surveyed the ongoing work on NW-I from G.R. Jetty to Howrah Bridge.

Briefing the media later on he said that the Ministry is going to start Ro-Ro Ferry Services from BISN Jetty to Botanical Garden/Falta and BISN Jetty to Sankrail Jetty which will be a boon for the people of the twin cities of Howrah and Kolkata.

He called upon the officials of Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to work towards connecting the North Eastern Region to the rest of the country through waterways. During the course of discussion, the Minister also suggested that cadets/trainee nautical officers should be given the opportunity for onboard training. He also emphasised on regular monitoring of the Maritime Training Institute to ensure placement of cadets passing out from the training institute.

Mandavia also reviewed the ongoing projects of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) in the state of West Bengal . He directed the officers to expedite the works of delayed projects and give proper attention to land acquisition matters in close coordination with the concerned Revenue Officers for timely delivery of the project for the benefit of the people of the state.

The Minister also visited Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BCPL) and National Institute of Pharmaceuticals Education and Research (NIPER) situated in Manicktala area and interacted with the officers and addressed students.

Shri Mandavia is visiting Haldia Dock Complex of Kolkata Port Trust at Haldia today Thereafter, he will also visit the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) at Haldia and will interact with the faculty and students of the institute.