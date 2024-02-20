Marine Link
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

Manor Marine Delivers Cargo-carrying Pontoon

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 20, 2024

(Photo: Manor Marine)

(Photo: Manor Marine)

U.K. shipbuilder Manor Marine, an OEG group company, announced it has built a new cargo-carrying pontoon for the Ascension Island Government.

Construction commenced in February 2023, and the pontoon has been delivered on schedule.

The 17-meter self-propelled barge is commissioned for shipping to and use in the Ascension Island waters.

Previous pontoons fabricated for the Ascension Island Government at the Manor Marine shipyard were also commissioned for the same purpose, the builder said.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Designing Ships Around Emissions – The Right Path or a Fork in The Road?

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week