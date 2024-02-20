Manor Marine Delivers Cargo-carrying Pontoon

U.K. shipbuilder Manor Marine, an OEG group company, announced it has built a new cargo-carrying pontoon for the Ascension Island Government.

Construction commenced in February 2023, and the pontoon has been delivered on schedule.

The 17-meter self-propelled barge is commissioned for shipping to and use in the Ascension Island waters.

Previous pontoons fabricated for the Ascension Island Government at the Manor Marine shipyard were also commissioned for the same purpose, the builder said.