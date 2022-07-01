Manor Renewable Energy Orders Two Crew Transfer Vessels from Strategic Marine

Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) ordered two aluminium catamaran-type crew transfer vessels Strategic Marine. The vessels will support MRE’s offshore operations in the UK, Europe, and Asia.

The two vessels, due to be named Manor Victor and Manor Vulcan, are both BMT designed 27m aluminium catamarans built by Strategic Marine in Singapore.

They are powered by two Caterpillar C32 1450hp marine engines; each have a fuel capacity of 35,000ltrs, seating for up to 30 technicians and capability to safely transfer in over 1.75m Hs.

"The vessels have been named after the famous strategic aircraft that served a key part in the UK’s airborne nuclear deterrent," MRE explained. According to the company, the vessel engine and propulsion design is such that they can be made Hybrid compliant if a client requests it.

Michael James, Fleet Manager at MRE said: "Over the past year, MRE have been chartering similar vessels which have performed very well on our projects. As our yard in Portland is already full with new builds for MRE, we felt it was the right time to add these vessels to our fleet. We look forward to offering these vessels to our clients in Europe in the coming months.”

Strategic Marine’s General Manager, Commercial Hans Randklev says, “We are delighted to win this order with MRE, it demonstrates Strategic Marine’s growing reputation for reliable, high-quality vessels designed for a specific environment and tailored to our customers requirements. Our feedback from customers is overwhelmingly positive and our new business wins clearly reflect our growing reputation for excellent manufacturing, on time delivery and strict adherence to budget.”



The vessels are expected to be ready for charter in August 2022.